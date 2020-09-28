London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Trading Up 12.5%

London & Associated Properties plc (LON:LAS)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). 1,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported GBX (1.28) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

