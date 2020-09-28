Maincoin (MNC) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $11,297.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. During the last week, Maincoin has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043004 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.17 or 0.05001442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033651 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

