Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Shares Down 2.1%

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61). Approximately 7,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 1,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The stock has a market cap of $31.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.95.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile (LON:MIG3)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.