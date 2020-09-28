Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Trading Down 3.4%

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.60 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.60 ($0.37). 2,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.60 ($0.39).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 million and a P/E ratio of 23.83.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for Shareholders. The Company focuses on investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in unquoted United Kingdom companies, and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) or Icap Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

