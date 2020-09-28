Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). Approximately 7,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 million and a PE ratio of 45.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.54%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

