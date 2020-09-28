Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives $103.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.91. The stock had a trading volume of 318,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,540. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.30. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at $779,999,346.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,124.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,404,033. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1,187.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 362,970 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,224,000 after purchasing an additional 270,621 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $8,218,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 103,591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 31.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 80,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

