Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives $103.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.29.
A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.
Shares of Medpace stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.91. The stock had a trading volume of 318,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,540. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.30. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84.
In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at $779,999,346.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,124.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,404,033. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1,187.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 362,970 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,224,000 after purchasing an additional 270,621 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $8,218,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 103,591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 31.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 80,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
