Melon (MLN) Price Tops $31.45 on Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. Melon has a market cap of $39.31 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $31.45 or 0.00293363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043004 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $536.17 or 0.05001442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033651 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

