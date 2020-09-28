Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches Market Cap of $13.76 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001624 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and approximately $371,610.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.32 or 0.03305104 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,020,141 coins and its circulating supply is 79,020,037 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

