Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd (LON:MAFL)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11). 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 93,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.08. The company has a market cap of $2.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 40.73 and a quick ratio of 40.73.

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

