Mitel Networks (TSE:MNW) Shares Down 0.2%

Mitel Networks Corp (TSE:MNW) (NASDAQ:MITL)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.78 and last traded at C$14.78. Approximately 408,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 157,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.52.

About Mitel Networks (TSE:MNW)

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

