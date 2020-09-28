Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has decreased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MSD stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

