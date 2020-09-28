MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Down 93.0% in September

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of MOWI ASA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 40,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,097. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. MOWI ASA/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MOWI ASA/ADR had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

MOWI ASA/ADR Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

