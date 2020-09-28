MPX International Corp (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Down 94.2% in September

MPX International Corp (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MPXOF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 9,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. MPX International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.50.
MPX International Company Profile
