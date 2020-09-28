MPX International Corp (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Down 94.2% in September

MPX International Corp (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MPXOF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 9,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. MPX International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Get MPX International alerts:

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, and cannabis extract and related products, as well as cannabis derivatives under the brand name of MPX.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for MPX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.