Myanmar Investments International (LON:MIL) Shares Down 31.1%

Sep 28th, 2020

Myanmar Investments International Ltd (LON:MIL) shares fell 31.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 897,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 409,717% from the average session volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.74 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $207,000.00 and a PE ratio of -8.50.

Myanmar Investments International Company Profile (LON:MIL)

Myanmar Investments International Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in investments in start-up, expansion capital, and buyouts stages. The firm prefers to invest in equity, quasi-equity or debt instruments. Its investments are classified into core holdings and financial holdings.

