Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $54,054.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 145,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $496,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,646.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,658 shares of company stock worth $1,155,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 23.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYOV traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,672. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.49. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

