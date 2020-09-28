National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.21. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.31%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

