NetEase Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 2nd (NASDAQ:NTES)

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, October 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, September 18th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $8.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $463.94. The company had a trading volume of 519,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,943. NetEase has a 52 week low of $252.94 and a 52 week high of $517.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $477.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.50.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $538.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in NetEase by 41.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,950,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,692,000 after buying an additional 54,448 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.