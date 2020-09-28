NEXT Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $10.29 million and $69,216.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002374 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00425992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002963 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

