Nippon Carbon Co. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Nippon Carbon Co. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nippon Carbon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS NCRBF traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares. Nippon Carbon has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $31.70.

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

