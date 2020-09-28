NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.70.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$69.90 million during the quarter.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

