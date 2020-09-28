OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.
Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $628.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.67. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $23.76.
In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $76,249.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maritza Arizmendi purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $148,074.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,248 shares of company stock valued at $299,933. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
