OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $628.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.67. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $76,249.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maritza Arizmendi purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $148,074.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,248 shares of company stock valued at $299,933. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?

Dividend History for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit