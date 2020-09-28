OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered OMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.45. 15,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,975. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. OMV has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $60.60.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

