OncoCyte (OCX) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

OncoCyte (NYSE: OCX) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare OncoCyte to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte’s peers have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% OncoCyte Competitors -971.44% -311.53% -44.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OncoCyte and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A -$22.43 million -3.11 OncoCyte Competitors $346.45 million -$16.01 million 98.44

OncoCyte’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OncoCyte and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 0 0 0 N/A OncoCyte Competitors 342 864 1083 100 2.39

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 2.73%. Given OncoCyte’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OncoCyte has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

OncoCyte peers beat OncoCyte on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

