Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Plans $0.39 None Dividend

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.2%.

Shares of ORCC opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $554,938.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,739,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,077,030.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Packer acquired 20,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

