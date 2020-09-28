Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (LON:OXT) Trading Down 35.4%

Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (LON:OXT)’s share price fell 35.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.10 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.10 ($0.24). 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,229% from the average session volume of 79 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of $983,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.50.

About Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (LON:OXT)

Invests in a balanced portfolio of unlisted, UK based, early stage and start-up technology companies within 60 miles of Oxford.

