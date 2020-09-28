Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT (LON:OXF) Shares Down 55.6%

Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT PLC (LON:OXF)’s share price fell 55.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 13,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 3,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.96. The stock has a market cap of $921,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.81.

Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT Company Profile (LON:OXF)

Oxford Technology 4 Venture Capital Trust Plc is engaged in investing in start-up and early-stage technology companies in general located within 60 miles of Oxford. The Company’s objective is to continue to work with its investee companies to help them succeed and to seek exits as and when appropriate.

