Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Shares Up 0.7%

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 156,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 472,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Several research firms have commented on PONY. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.69 in a report on Monday, August 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Painted Pony Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.69 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Painted Pony Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.69 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Painted Pony Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

