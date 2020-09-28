Pandacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $68.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $68.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

