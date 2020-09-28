Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 12,919 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 5,014 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

