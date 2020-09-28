Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008863.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE PBT opened at $2.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.09% and a return on equity of 4,477.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.