PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE PRT opened at $1.81 on Monday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut PermRock Royalty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

