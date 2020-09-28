Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) to Issue $0.00 Interim Dividend

Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.90.

