Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) to Issue $0.00 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.90.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Dividend History for Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit