PIXEL Hits Market Capitalization of $418,787.30 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One PIXEL token can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $418,787.30 and approximately $282,893.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,714.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.02123007 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00631749 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012603 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000547 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

