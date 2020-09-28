PlatinumBAR 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 537.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $5,466.22 and $5.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 122.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

