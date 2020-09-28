Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of POST traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 372,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,485. Post has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Post by 292.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Post by 169.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Post during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

