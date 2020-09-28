Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (TSE:POT) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc (TSE:POT) (NYSE:POT) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$25.78 and last traded at C$25.78. 21,744,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,139% from the average session volume of 1,754,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.83.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Company Profile (TSE:POT)

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

