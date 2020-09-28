Primoris Services Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Primoris Services has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

PRIM stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $877.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRIM. CJS Securities raised Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Sidoti raised their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

