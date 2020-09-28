ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 5.1%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.89 and last traded at $74.86. Approximately 50,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 57,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

