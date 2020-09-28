ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 728,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 325,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 83.0% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.