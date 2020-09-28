Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.36.

