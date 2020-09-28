Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH)’s share price rose 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 2,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 60,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quarterhill stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 157,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Quarterhill at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

