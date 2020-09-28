QYNO Market Capitalization Achieves $230.37 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, QYNO has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $230.37 and approximately $5.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

