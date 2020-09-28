Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Shares Down 0.5%

Raven Property Group Ltd (LON:RAV)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.40). 67,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 163,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.40 ($0.40).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60.

In related news, insider Colin Andrew Smith sold 150,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £45,021 ($58,827.91).

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, Preference Shares and Warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

