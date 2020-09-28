Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.36.
Redcape Hotel Group Pty Company Profile
