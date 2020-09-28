Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $581.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $588.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $571.92. 636,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,531. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $272.02 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $590.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total transaction of $455,504.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,943 shares of company stock valued at $105,234,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

