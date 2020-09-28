Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FRBK traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 139,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, Director Harris Wildstein acquired 61,078 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $122,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 871,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 3,437,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.