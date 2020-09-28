Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

REVG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 365,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,454. The stock has a market cap of $464.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.74 million. Rev Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rev Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

