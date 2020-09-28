Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.49. 3,094,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,090. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 27.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

