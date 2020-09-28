RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $8.51 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

