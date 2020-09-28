SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

SBGSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

SBGSY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,226. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

